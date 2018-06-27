search on deccanchronicle.com
Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Chak De director Shimit Amin for next?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 27, 2018, 8:30 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 9:01 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s movie line-up, except for his upcoming movie ‘Zero’, is completely unclear.
While there were reports that he might take up ‘Salute’ or his best friend Karan Johar’s next, now there is a possibility that he might work with Shimit Amin soon either.

 

A source reveals, "Last year, when Chak De! India clocked a decade, Shah Rukh reconnected with Shimit. It was then that the latter discussed a concept he had in mind for Khan. The superstar liked it and asked him to work on it further. When Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai last week after wrapping up Zero's US schedule, the two met again to discuss the progress on the script. Shah Rukh is keen on the project and is likely to produce it as well."

"He wants the film to be a departure from his romantic hero image. It will also feature a younger hero as a parallel lead. Though Ayushmann Khurrana is said to be in talks, the final casting call will be taken only after SRK comes on board," the source added.

