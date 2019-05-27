Cricket World Cup 2019

Ranveer Singh to play Gujarati man in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'; details inside

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 27, 2019, 9:44 am IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 10:02 am IST
The first-timer will be directing Ranveer in what is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat.
Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films are coming together on what Ranveer calls ‘a miracle script’ penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The first-timer will be directing Ranveer in what is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat. The film is being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered Divyang, and it will go on floors this October.

Ranveer has stamped his superstardom with his incredible body of work. He’s been consistently collaborating with all the top film-makers of the country. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Rohit Shetty, from Zoya Akhtar and Kabir Khan to Karan Johar – he has been a favourite of the biggest names in the business. He has also been displaying exceptional script-sense in selecting projects. He has instinctively backed stories like Padmaavat, in which he wowed the world with his portrayal of an anti-hero in Alauddin Khillji and extended his extraordinary range in Gully Boy, a content film that went on to become a blockbuster. Today, he has amassed nationwide love as an actor across all demographics. So, naturally, when Ranveer decides to back a rank new-comer, one can assume that Divyang is a very special talent to watch out for.

 

Ranveer says, “I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest film-makers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I’m glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after 83.”

Ranveer adds, “Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience- its a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humourous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across.”

Maneesh says, “For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang’s script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it. What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I ‘paying it forward’. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content-driven mass entertainer.”

