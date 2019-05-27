Bollywood veteran Veeru Devgan, father of Ajay Devgn, passes away in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan has passed away in Mumbai. The Bollywood veteran was one of the most celebrated action and stunts directors in the industry. He choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films. Veeru even acted in three films and also directed a film with Ajay in the lead, Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Sharing the news, noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family (sic)."

Born in Amritsar, Veeru worked over 80 Hindi films including Lal Baadshah (1999), Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Mr India (1987), and Himmatwala (1983) among various others.

There has been no official statement made from the family members yet.

