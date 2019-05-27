Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 27 May 2019 Bollywood veteran Ve ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Bollywood veteran Veeru Devgan, father of Ajay Devgn, passes away in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 27, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Veeru Devgan was one of the most celebrated action and stunts directors in the industry.
Ajay Devgn with father Veeru Devgan.
 Ajay Devgn with father Veeru Devgan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan has passed away in Mumbai. The Bollywood veteran was one of the most celebrated action and stunts directors in the industry. He choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films. Veeru even acted in three films and also directed a film with Ajay in the lead, Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Sharing the news, noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family (sic)."

 

Born in Amritsar, Veeru worked over 80 Hindi films including Lal Baadshah (1999), Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Mr India (1987), and Himmatwala (1983) among various others. 

There has been no official statement made from the family members yet.

Stay tuned for more updates.

...
Tags: ajay devgn, ajay devgn father, veeru devgan


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg intended to support rule changes that could block Netflix from Oscars-eligibility have provoked a heated and unwieldy online debate. (Photo: AP)

Academy president John Bailey defends Steven Spielberg for his comments on Netflix

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann is all set to expose harsh realities of 'Modern India'

Mrinmai Kolwalkar.

Actress Mrinmai Kolwalkar makes it big in films, web series and TV shows

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar boxing. (Photo: Instagram)

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar trains hard to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann is all set to expose harsh realities of 'Modern India'

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

Currently, Tesla's market value is close to USD 61 billion. (Photo:AP)
 

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)
 

Sachin shares his dad's advice with his son

Arjun Tendulkar on previous occasions bowled to the Indian team in the nets be it during the Champions Trophy in England in 2017 or before the T20 versus Sri Lanka in December 2017.
 

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar trains hard to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar boxing. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hyderabadi man sets world record for serving food to over 1,000 people in single day

The award was presented by Universal Book of Records India representative KV Ramana Rao and Telangana representative TM Srilatha. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann is all set to expose harsh realities of 'Modern India'

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar sweat it out to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar boxing. (Photo: Instagram)

After Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar brings more entertainment with Bharat

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan.

Ranveer Singh to play Gujarati man in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'; details inside

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)

Chai Pe Charcha! Akshay Kumar spends Sunday evening with melody queen Asha Bhosle

Akshay Kumar with Asha Bhosle. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham