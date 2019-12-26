Entertainment Bollywood 26 Dec 2019 Students are smarter ...
Students are smarter, have identified problems: Zeeshan Ayyub on CAA & NRC

ANI
Published Dec 26, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Zeeshan Ayyub. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Zeeshan Ayyub is clearly one among the students, completely going in line with the thoughts and actions they posses against the amended citizenship law.

Taking a dig at the people who are still not aware of the situation prevailing in the national capital and why such a protest is being taken, the 'Raanjhanaa' actor talked of how difficult it is to make the people understand.

 

Talking about CAA and NRC to ANI, the actor holds strong support towards the student community and raved them for the way they made their voices heard. When asked about his tireless support to the students over the issue, the 36-year-old said: "The makers of the law will deny everything. They brought the law...they would defend themselves."

He addressed the student community as smarter as they could pin-point the loopholes in the law and have identified the problems existing.

Ever since the law was implemented, there has been a constant quest from the public who were eager for the big names in Bollywood to give or take their stand on the issue.

The actor, who has shared the screen space with Khans of Bollywood, when asked for their take on the issue, a least interested Zeeshan said: "I am none to speak on their behalf."

Tags: zeeshan ayyub, caa, caa 2019, nrc, bollywood, citizenship law
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


