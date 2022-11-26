  
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune hospital

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 26, 2022, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2022, 3:35 pm IST
Vikram Gokhale , acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007). (Photo: ANI)
PUNE: Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a city-based hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said.

Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here earlier this month following health complications.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), "Natsamrat" (2015) and "Mission Mangal" (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film "Godavari".

 

