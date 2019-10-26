Entertainment Bollywood 26 Oct 2019 'Saand Ki Aankh ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Saand Ki Aankh' will educate and inspire many: Shooter dadis

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
'Saand Ki Aankh', which has been declared tax free in Delhi and Rajasthan, released on Friday.
Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. (Photo: ANI)
 Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. (Photo: ANI)

Baghpat: 'Saand Ki Aankh', which is based on the life struggles of shooter Dadis Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, is receiving unanimous love and appreciation.

Chandro Tomar, who took up shooting in her 60s, hopes that through the film people can learn and let their daughters have a life beyond four walls of kitchens.

 

"I hope this film will educate and inspire many. People must let their daughters shine and win the world, as daughters are not meant to be caged inside the house," told Chandro to ANI. "This movie will encourage every girl who wants to be a shooter, a doctor or anything. 'Saand Ki Aankh' is about inspiring girls to go and chase their dreams," expressed Prakashi Tomar.

Chandro is also determined to give opportunities to girls who need support to establish their career in the field of sharpshooting. "Other than my family members I also want to train girls from my neighbourhood. For me the beginning was difficult, people used to criticize me but I kept a thick skin and did what I thought was right," continued the 87-year-old Indian sharpshooter.

"Now, I want to train more girls, especially the unprivileged ones. I will do everything starting from providing a hostel till equipment I want this country to have more shooters," added Chandro.

Meanwhile, Prakashi's daughter who is an international shooter, expressed, "I am sure this film will inspire many, not only in cities but also in small villages especially because this film is about females who struggled to give a suitable life to their children by making them international shooters."

'Saand Ki Aankh', which has been declared tax free in Delhi and Rajasthan, released on Friday. Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu essayed the roles of the shooter dadis in the film.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

...
Tags: saand ki aankh, taapsee pannu, bhumi pednekar, chandro tomar, prakashi tomar, shooter dadis


Latest From Entertainment

Stefania Lo Gatto.

Meet renowned fashion icon Stefania Lo Gatto

Kaithi still.

Kaithi review: A brilliant thriller set to stand the test of time

Ekta Kapoor.

It's private Diwali celebration this year for Ekta Kapoor; read why

Nick Jonas.

Fan gropes Nick Jonas at LA concert; read deets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

It's private Diwali celebration this year for Ekta Kapoor; read why

Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor’s sweet gesture

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sushmita Sen crowns Miss Bangladesh

Sushmita Sen

My wife will be my companion for long drives: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

I get written off every day: John Abraham

John Abraham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham