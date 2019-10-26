Entertainment Bollywood 26 Oct 2019 Aamir Khan wants his ...
Aamir Khan wants his mom to be present on sets of 'Lal Singh Chaddha'; read why

Published Oct 26, 2019, 4:45 pm IST
The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.
Mumbai: Aamir Khan is all set to kick start shooting for his upcoming next 'Lal Singh Chadda' a remake of Hollywood the classic Forrest Gump. The first schedule of the movie is going to start on the 31st of October 2019.

Lal Singh Chadda is very close to Aamir khan's heart, his mom Zeenath Hussain will be present while the shooting starts and wants to be the first person to give the first clap. The movie is going to be shot at 100 live locations across India as the actor does not believe in studio setups.

 

A lot has been said about the superstar's preparations for his role in the movie and he is even undergoing physical changes to better fit his character, the actor will be gaining a whopping 20 kgs. Also, the actor is growing his beard to keep the Punjabi look intact and will be sporting a turban in some parts of the film to look the part.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

