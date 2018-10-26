search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

#MeToo: Housefull 4 dancer files molestation case, film’s executive producer reacts

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 26, 2018, 5:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 5:54 pm IST
In the light of #MeToo taking place in India, the sets of Housefull 4 seems to be the most happening place.
Soon after Tanushree hit out at Nana Patekar, Farah Khan callously posted a picture of the him joining the Housefull 4 team
 Soon after Tanushree hit out at Nana Patekar, Farah Khan callously posted a picture of the him joining the Housefull 4 team

In the light of #MeToo taking place in India, the sets of Housefull 4 seems to be the most happening place, with Nana Patekar being accused, to director Sajid Khan being replaced, and now, a female dancer accusing men of misconduct on the sets.

Reacting to this, executive producer Manoj Mitra says, “It is disheartening to hear about this incident. As an Executive producer, I would like to clarify that the recent incident that showed up in the news related to the sets of Housefull 4, is something that evidently didn’t happen on the sets or during the shoot; it took place off the sets and hence I have to state that it is beyond our capabilities. I would also like to clarify that Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh had packed up way before this incident occurred. It was their personal matter and nothing related to our film shoot.”

 

Raman Dave who is the head of the dancers said, “There was some argument between the boys which happened post pack up outside the set and the girl tried to save one of the males who was her friend, she tried to stop the fight but unfortunately it was a heated argument and during the course of this fight the boys happen to push her away to stay out of the fight. We have learned that the argument was between the dancers and Pawan Shetty (who is an outsider) and nothing to do with our film. I had left from shoot but my set attendant Sandra was there on the set and even she has mentioned that nothing happened on the set. All the details reported about this incident failed to be true and it did not happen on our sets.”

The female dancer sent out a statement saying, “I was sitting with a colleague when suddenly two men Pawan Shetty, Sagar and four others came and tried to take away my colleague forcefully. They also threatened and I tried to stop them. Shetty started pushing me and touched my private parts. I've filed a molestation case. I want him behind bars.”

...
Tags: #metoo, housefull 4




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctor invents make-up to protect people from acid attacks

Doctor invents make-up to protect people from acid attacks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

Meghan Markle's wedding dress goes on display at Windsor Castle

Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards event in Sydney, Australia, Friday Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Portrait painted by artificial intelligence fetches $432,000 at auction

The signature on the painting is an algorithm that was actually used to create the artwork (Photo: AFP)
 

UK fines Facebook over data privacy scandal, EU seeks audit

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman live streams breast cancer surgery for encouraging others to get checked

Around 26000 people viewed her surgery on Facebook (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Say what! Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor might appear together on Koffee With Karan?

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Koffee With Karan.

#MeToo: Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Nourozi on the time she faced casting couch

Elnaaz Nourozi.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Arjun Reddy Hindi remake is now named Kabir Singh

First look of Kabir Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh from 'Zero' joins Twitter!

Shah Rukh Khan in the title announcement of 'Zero.' (YouTube)

Vikas Bahl controversy: Hearing in defamation case filed by filmmaker adjourned

Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham