For five hours, Deepika is asked what D stands for

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 26, 2020, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2020, 6:51 pm IST
Sleuths follow up on leads unearthed by crack media investigators
Combo image of Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone (left), Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at the NCB office for questioning on drugs in Bollywood on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (PTI)
Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone was questioned for five hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, an official said.

The basis for Deepika's questioning was a WhatsApp message from a person identified as D to the actress's manager Karishma Prakash asking whether there was 'maal' available.

 

NCB sleuths are investigating whether D = Deepika, and maal = drugs.

In pursuit of that line of inquiry, NCB personnel sat Deepika face to face with Karishma Prakash, sources said.

Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guest house in Colaba in south Mumbai around 9.50 am and left around 3:50 pm, a police official deployed outside the guest house said.

After questioning, both Padukone and Prakash were allowed to go home around 3.40 pm. Prakash first came out of the guest house, followed by Padukone. They left in their cars separately.

 

The media pack was present in large numbers outside the barricaded area near the guest house.

There were reports that Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had asked the NCB if he could be present during her questioning. However, NCB clarified on Friday that it did not receive any such request.

The NCB is also questioning actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at its office separately in connection with the alleged drug nexus.

The federal agency had arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and some suspected drug peddlers, earlier.

 

...
