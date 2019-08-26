Shocking: Ileana D'Cruz breaks up with hubby Andrew Kneebone; unfollow each other

Mumbai: One of the most adorable couples in the B-town, Ileana D'Cruz and her husband Andrew Kneebone have parted ways.

According to SpotboyE, the couple has unfollowed each other on all social media platforms amid reports of their break-up. Notably, Ileana also deleted all the pictures of Andrew from her Insta handle.

Well, the couple never spoke about their relationship publically, but Ileana's post mentioning Andrew as her 'husband' had made headlines. As per reports, the couple is not on talking terms and is currently not in a mood to patch up.

Earlier, in an interview, Ileana told Hindustan Times, "Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls.”

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen opposite John Abraham in Pagalpanti.