Pic: Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera slams 5-star hotel for serving food with Maggots

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra has recently slammed a five-star hotel after the food she ordered was found to be infected with maggots. Meera, who is herself a celebrity, shared an incident from her stay at DoubleTree by Hilton, Ahmedabad.

Meera complained that the food which was served to her at the hotel had maggots in it. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Staying in Double Tree in Ahembdabad. And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb for these hotels and they feed u maggots. It is so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton"

Well, in the video, maggots can be seen walking on the plate. The actor has also asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take immediate action against the hotel.

Responding to the complaint, the organisation said that the concern was raised with their Regulatory Compliance division and asked for some time to address the issue.

On the work front, Meera Chopra will be seen in Bollywood film, 'Section 375' which also stars Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on September 13, 2019.