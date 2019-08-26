Entertainment Bollywood 26 Aug 2019 Pic: Priyanka Chopra ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Pic: Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera slams 5-star hotel for serving food with Maggots

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 26, 2019, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 7:17 pm IST
Meera complained that the food which was served to her at the hotel had maggots in it.
Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra has recently slammed a five-star hotel after the food she ordered was found to be infected with maggots. Meera, who is herself a celebrity, shared an incident from her stay at DoubleTree by Hilton, Ahmedabad.

Meera complained that the food which was served to her at the hotel had maggots in it. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Staying in Double Tree in Ahembdabad. And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb for these hotels and they feed u maggots. It is so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton"

 

Well, in the video, maggots can be seen walking on the plate. The actor has also asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take immediate action against the hotel.

Responding to the complaint, the organisation said that the concern was raised with their Regulatory Compliance division and asked for some time to address the issue.

On the work front, Meera Chopra will be seen in Bollywood film, 'Section 375' which also stars Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on September 13, 2019.

...
Tags: priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra's cousin, meera chopra, section 375, maggots, meera chopra news, doubletree, hilton ahmedabad


Latest From Entertainment

Bala Teaser. (Photo: Twitter)

Bala teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana goes 'bald' and does 'bold' moves; watch

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone.

Shocking: Ileana D'Cruz breaks up with hubby Andrew Kneebone; unfollow each other

Prabhas and Raveena Tandon. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral: Raveena Tandon's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' dance with Prabhas is unmissable; watch



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Viral: Raveena Tandon's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' dance with Prabhas is unmissable; watch

Prabhas and Raveena Tandon. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Woman steals stroller from shop, forgets her baby behind

‘I was devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller,’ store owner Enelio Ortega said. (Photo: Facebook | @bambibabystore)
 

Bihar violinist raves about PM Narendra Modi's appreciation for music

Ranjan Kumar, a 44-year-old violinist, had received a telephone call from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informing him that he had been chosen for performing at a high-profile event, which would be attended by the Prime Minister. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Neha Dhupia enjoys beach vacation with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mi Power bank 2i review: Super-fast charging in your pocket

The styling of teh Mi Powerbank 2i is very minimal and you get a plain black look all over the device.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shocking: Ileana D'Cruz breaks up with hubby Andrew Kneebone; unfollow each other

Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone.

Here's how John Abraham will surprise fans with his next 'Pagalpanti'

John Abraham.

Varun Dhawan accuses his 'Coolie No 1' co-star Sara Ali Khan; find out why

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan featuring in Coolie No 1 poster.

Neha Dhupia enjoys beach vacation with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Photo: Instagram)

'Wanted to typically look a Maharashtrian': Nushrat Bharucha on 'Dhagala Lagli Kala'

Nushrat Bharucha gives us interesting insights on her being determined to nail the right look in the song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham