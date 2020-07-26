124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,387,481

45,974

Recovered

886,282

33,685

Deaths

32,108

675

Maharashtra36636820719413389 Tamil Nadu2067371510553409 Delhi1295311130683806 Karnataka90942337501798 Andhra Pradesh8867143255985 Uttar Pradesh63742399031387 West Bengal56377356541332 Gujarat54712397142301 Telangana5246640334455 Bihar3631424520232 Rajasthan3590925353621 Assam310872305677 Haryana3053823654389 Madhya Pradesh2692618488799 Odisha2538915929163 Kerala18099861160 Jammu and Kashmir173059517305 Punjab126848297291 Jharkhand7841352183 Chhatisgarh7182468339 Uttarakhand5961349563 Goa4686304733 Tripura3882221011 Puducherry2654156138 Manipur217615200 Himachal Pradesh2049117312 Nagaland12895414 Arunachal Pradesh11264283 Chandigarh85255513 Meghalaya646945 Sikkim5121420 Mizoram3611830
Entertainment Bollywood 26 Jul 2020 First person: Amitab ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

First person: Amitabh Bachchan on how COVID impacts patient's mental health

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2020, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2020, 4:00 pm IST
Amitabh said the mental condition brought upon by the disease takes a toll on the patient as one is kept away from human contact
Pic courtesy (Big B Instagram)
 Pic courtesy (Big B Instagram)

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital here, has opened up about the mental health struggles COVID-19 patients face under isolation in order to curb the spread of the disease.

The 77-year-old actor and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after they tested positive for the virus.

 

In his blog on Saturday, Amitabh said the mental condition brought upon by the disease takes a toll on the patient as one is kept away from human contact.

"The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human for weeks. There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care but they ever appear in PPE units," the screen icon wrote.

He said one doesn't get to know the faces behind the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as the healthcare workers take extreme precautions and deliver "what is prescribed and leave".

 

"Leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination. The doctor under whose guidance the care and mapping and reports are governed by, never ever comes near you to give a hand of assurance, a personal detail of the treatment in the close proximity of an assurance."

The communication is virtual, Amitabh said, which is the best way under the current situation, but is still "impersonal".

The actor, who occasionally updates his fans on social media about his health, said the stigma of having been COVID-19 positive is something which a patient may wrestle with once the institutional isolation is over.

 

"Does it have an effect psychologically mentally? Psychologists say it does. Patients after release are tempered, they are given to consultation with professional mind talkers.

"They are afraid to be in public for fear or apprehension of being treated differently, treated as one that has carried the disease, a pariah syndrome. Driving them into deeper depression and in the loneliness that they have just come out of," he noted.

Highlighting his own state, Amitabh wrote he sings to keep himself entertained in the loneliness.

 

"In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room, I sing .. eyes shut in attempted sleep .. there is no one about or around .. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release," he said.

On Thursday, the Bollywood veteran dismissed reports that he has tested negative for coronavirus and called the piece of news "an incorrigible lie".

Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 and were shifted to Nanavati last week.

 

The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 3,66,368 with 9,251 new patients being reported on Saturday, according to State Health department.

...
Tags: amitabh bachchan, covid19 outbreak, coronavirus in maharashtra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Indian Matchmaking is an eight-part reality show on Netflix.

Indian Matchmaking: When girls do the checking out

Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film Dil Bechara.

Dil Bechara review: Sushant Singh Rajput shines and overwhelms in his last film

Source: Instagram

Actress Sameera Reddy's encouraging message

While making a film in Bollywood is itself a different ball game, what does it take for a film to succeed at the Hindi box office?

Tollywood filmmakers looks north



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Indian Matchmaking: When girls do the checking out

Indian Matchmaking is an eight-part reality show on Netflix.

Actress Sameera Reddy's encouraging message

Source: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut summoned in Sushant Singh death case

Kangana Ranaut (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

The folly of digital followers

Deepika Padukone

Phone Bhoot will be Katrina Kaif’s next release after Sooryavanshi

First look of 'Phone Bhoot'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham