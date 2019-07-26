Suchitra Krishnamoorthi receives vulgar message, Mumbai Police comes to rescue

Mumbai: The eminent writer-actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared a screenshot of a vulgar message that she received on Facebook. The message was sent from an account named Lacosta Maphisa. She promptly tweeted the screenshot of the text message to the Mumbai Police to seek their help.

Suchitra took to Twitter to share her ordeal. She tweeted, "When someone claims to work on National Prime Prevention council & harasses women this way @MahaCyber1 @MumbaiPolice pls take note. This message was sent to me on @facebook !"

Mumbai police responded, "We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details."

Suchitra then acknowledged the same, “ “Thank you for prompt response. I wanted to bring it to ur notice thats all and I am not under any threat. If they can message me like this imagine the plight of young vulnerable girls on social media”

On the work front, Suchitra was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'Romeo Akbar Walter'.