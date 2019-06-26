Cricket World Cup 2019

'Aaja baith Ja': Deepika Padukone jokingly asks photographer to sit in her car; watch

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
The diva walked out of Mumbai airport and caught everyone's attention with her pretty appearance.
 Deepika Padukone asked paparazzi to sit in her car. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone never misses any chance to create headlines with her glamorous appearances. Recently, the diva walked out of Mumbai airport and caught everyone's attention with her pretty appearance.

The 'Padmaavat' star was seen wearing a white cut out t-shirt paired with silver high-waist pants. She was indeed looking beautiful and charming. Amidst all, Deepika surprised everyone when she asked a photographer to sit in her car. Isn't that shocking?

 

Well, in a recent viral video, Deepika can be seen asking a paparazzi to sit in her car as he was clicking his pictures outside Mumbai airport.

#deepikapadukone invites us for a drive ❤❤❤❤😍. #airportdiaries #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Deepika can be seen smiling and cutely asking the photographer. Isn’t it so cute?

Earlier, Deepika another video had gone viral on the social media in which she was asked for her ID proof by the security guard at Mumbai airport.

Also Read | Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey. The film will also mark Deepika's debut as a producer. Apart from that, Deepika will also be seen playing Ranveer Singh's wife in Kabir Khan's sports drama, '83.

