Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 26 May 2019 Salman Khan is like ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan is like family to me: Tabu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 26, 2019, 12:05 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 3:12 am IST
According to reports, Tabu will play the role of Salman’s sister in Bharat.
Tabu
 Tabu

Tabu and Salman Khan’s friendship goes back a long way. The actress, who is judicious about the films she chooses, has a small part in Salman’s Bharat. The actress has not been a part of the film’s promotions and she tells us more about her brief cameo. Tabu says, “I always look forward to working with Salman and have known him for so long now. In Bharat, there is just one scene that I have done but I can assure you, it’s a beautiful moment.” Reports suggest she will play Salman’s sister in the film.

Tabu goes on to talk about her equation with both Salman and Ajay Devgn, with whom she has worked in several films. “Salman and Ajay are two actors that I have worked with from the time I have entered this industry. I have had the longest relationships with them. Salman is like family to me. It is always a pleasure to work with them even if it’s a small role,” she added. Tabu was recently seen in De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgn. With Salman, she also did a small role in Jai Ho, which released in 2014.

 

...
Tags: salman khan, tabu


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh

Good times for Rakul Preet Singh

Apparently, Rajasekhar chose Sudheer to play the role for his comedy timing. Further, the debutant director chose Dhanya Balakrishnan to play the female lead in the movie.

Sudheer turns lead actor!

Sharwanand

Sharwanand’s next is titled Ranarangam

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

Pehle Aap Janab not shelved



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

A still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun featuring Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde. (Photo: YouTube/Rajshri)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Marriage has been lucky for me: Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar

Tiger Shroff’s MJ fascination

Tiger Shroff

Ayushmann Khurrana’s balding woes

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's next 'Article 15' teaser out on this day!

Ayushmann Khurrana.

'Hurt my knee just days before the shoot': Disha Patani on her act prep for Bharat

Disha Patani.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham