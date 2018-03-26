Arjun Kapoor’s post on his mother’s 6th death anniversary will make you emotional

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor’s life has not been easy, be it seeing his father Boney Kapoor separate from the family to marry Sridevi or losing his mother Mona Kapoor to cancer in 2012.

In a shocking co-incidence pointed out when his stepmother Sridevi recently died, Mona passed away just three months before his debut ‘Ishaqzaade’ released, something similar for Janhvi as well.

On Sunday, it was six years since Mona’s death, and Arjun remembered her with a touching and emotional post on Instagram.

Writing from Patiala where he is currently shooting for ‘Namastey England’, the actor wished he could send his mother a picture of the location. He shared how despite she never walking the red carpet with him, was a part of every moment of his nine films and his sister Anshula and his journeys.

Arjun wished he could seek her for answers and draw strength from her if she was alive today. He also wrote that he is trying to make every moment count in his career by trying to be a truthful reflection of her and her teachings. He added that it is still hard for him to come to terms with her death even after six years and how he still thinks about her in every single breath he takes.

While his mother's death six years ago left him all alone, he can at least seek solace from the fact that he has patched up with his father’s second family after Sridevi’s death and they have become one family.