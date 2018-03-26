search on deccanchronicle.com
Arjun Kapoor’s post on his mother’s 6th death anniversary will make you emotional

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 8:01 pm IST
The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to express his feelings about his mother in an emotional post.
Picture that Arjun Kapoor shared of his mother Mona Kapoor in his Instagram post.
Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor’s life has not been easy, be it seeing his father Boney Kapoor separate from the family to marry Sridevi or losing his mother Mona Kapoor to cancer in 2012.

In a shocking co-incidence pointed out when his stepmother Sridevi recently died, Mona passed away just three months before his debut ‘Ishaqzaade’ released, something similar for Janhvi as well.

 

On Sunday, it was six years since Mona’s death, and Arjun remembered her with a touching and emotional post on Instagram.

Writing from Patiala where he is currently shooting for ‘Namastey England’, the actor wished he could send his mother a picture of the location. He shared how despite she never walking the red carpet with him, was a part of every moment of his nine films and his sister Anshula and his journeys.

Arjun wished he could seek her for answers and draw strength from her if she was alive today. He also wrote that he is trying to make every moment count in his career by trying to be a truthful reflection of her and her teachings. He added that it is still hard for him to come to terms with her death even after six years and how he still thinks about her in every single breath he takes.

 

As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I’m certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys...wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength...I don’t know if I’m doing a decent job at it but I’m taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings...can’t believe it’s been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it...love u forever and beyond...

While his mother's death six years ago left him all alone, he can at least seek solace from the fact that he has patched up with his father’s second family after Sridevi’s death and they have become one family.

