Madhya Pradesh government declares Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' tax-free

New Delhi: Ahead of its release, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday declared Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Thappad' tax-free in the state.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday shared on Twitter that the film based on domestic violence is exempted from State Goods and Services Tax (SGST).

"The Hindi film 'Thappad', to be released from 28 February in Madhya Pradesh, whose screenplay is based on a social message, is exempted from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST)," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Kamal Nath also threw light on the plot of the film and described why it is an important film in another tweet.

"The script of this film based on gender-based violence prominently features a woman's struggle for change, equal rights and self-respect," read a follow-up tweet from the CM.

The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

A power-packed trailer of the film was released on January 31 and has garnered as many as 18 million views to date.

Coming from the makers of cinematic marvels like 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film will hit the theatres on February 28 this year.