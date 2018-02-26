search on deccanchronicle.com
Sridevi’s body coming back today, last rites to be performed in Mumbai

Published Feb 26, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 8:28 am IST
Funeral likely at noon; millions pay last respects to only female superstar.
Sridevi passed away in Dubai following a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night. (Photo: File)
 Sridevi passed away in Dubai following a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The film industry and millions of cinema lovers were robbed of the immense talent and grace of legendary actor Sridevi, 54, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night after attending the wedding of Mohit Marwah, the nephew of her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, in Dubai.  The actor was accompanied by Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi. As the actor’s sister also lives in Dubai, both sides of her family surrounded her in her last moments.

The actor’s mortal remains are to be flown in a chartered flight arranged by Anil Ambani on Monday. Sources said the last rites are likely to be conducted on Monday. After the news of the icon’s sudden untimely demise broke out, her And-heri bungalow was inundated by grieving fans, who came to pay their last respects to the only female actor who earned the ‘superstar’ title. One of the inconsolable fans who had gathered outside the residence said, “It is just unbelievable. I will not trust the news until I see her body for myself. I shall not move from here until then.”

 

The film fraternity also took to social media to mourn the sudden demise of the superstar. Sridevi started her career as a child artiste in south Indian films at the age of four and went on to enjoy a career spanning 50 years. She was a known face in the South Indian film indu-stry before setting foot in Bollywood in 1979. Her credits include some of the most-watched films of the 1980s and 1990s. She conferred India’s fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2013.

