Manikarnika box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut film rakes in Rs 8.75 crore

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut's period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' got off a slow start at the box office with Friday bringing an estimated Rs 8.75 crore.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is likely to experience growth over the weekend and it might "witness a big turnaround" on Saturday due to Republic Day holiday as well.

Taran Adarsh revealed that Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has made Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day at the box-office. He wrote, "#Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning… #RepublicDay holiday [today] should witness a big turnaround… Sure, there’s appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls… Fri ₹ 8.75 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu"

Manikarnika has evoked mixed to positive response among critics. Deccan Chronicle’ film critic Mayur Sanap wrote in his 2.5 star review, "This is a grand, arresting subject but unfortunately, the overall direction is simply not quite up to the mark. A predictable story makes the film weaker by the usual treatment of telling a story of the feisty warrior queen. A few striking scenes don't unite for a satisfying whole."

Manikarnika released alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bal Thackeray biopic Thackeray. Released in over 3000 screens, Manikarnika emerged as a clear winner at the box office as Thackeray managed to collect Rs. 6 crore, reports Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adarsh, the film performed well in Maharashtra."Thackeray has scored in Maharashtra specifically," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Manikarnika also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa among others. KV Vijayendra Prasad, screenwriter of blockbusters like Baahubali franchise and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has penned the story of the film.