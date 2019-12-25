Entertainment Bollywood 25 Dec 2019 Security of people a ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Security of people above 'Dabangg 3': Salman Khan

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 11:02 am IST
The actor said he is happy with the way 'Dabangg' franchise, also featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan, has shaped up.
Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.
Mumbai: The nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) may have hit the box office collection of Salman Khan's latest offering "Dabangg 3", but the superstar says for him safety of his fans is more important than the money his film makes.

"Dabangg 3", featuring Salman in the role of Robinhood-like cop Chulbul Pandey, released on December 20 amid protests across the country. The film has minted over 90 crores since its release and the actor his happy with the response.

 

"In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to the fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film). "In North India section 144 was imposed so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean first it is their security and then comes 'Dabangg 3'. In other states we have done pretty well," Salman said in a group interview here.

The 53-year-old actor said he is happy with the way "Dabangg" franchise, also featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan, has shaped up. "Because of 'Dabangg' one, came two and now three, which is one of the better films. It is bigger, larger and there is more to say in this film. Sudeep (Kichcha) is appreciated, the husband-wife bond is stronger, his back story, the innocence of how he became Chulbul Pandey. There was lot more to say in this film." Salman said apart from being Chulbul Pandey's back story, the latest installment touches upon various social issues and that makes it a special film. "We have touched upon so many things like child marriage, dowry, water conservation. The whole film is on this plot that if you love someone but if they don't then will you rape them, throw acid or kill them?"

The actor said while he does not read reviews of his films, he gets to know about the response via social media. "The reviews of fans you come to know through collection of the film. That is the most important thing. You get to know the scenario in a theatre due to social media as people post videos." The movie also marks Bollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar and veteran actor Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna, who played the role of Prajapati Pandey, a part essayed by the late star in the previous two installments.

Salman said he is happy with the love the new actors have received. "We had Pramod Khanna Sahab and very beautifully he filled in the slot. He was very endearing on-screen. We introduced him at the age of 72. We were looking for somebody who can match VK sir. "(And) It feels good that Saiee's work is appreciated. Her innocence is something you have liked."

...
Tags: salman khan, dabangg 3, sonakshi sinha, arbaaz khan, caa, caa 2019
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


