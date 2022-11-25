Richa Chadha continues to get bashed over “Galwan says hi” tweet

Richa’s Bollywood colleagues also slammed her remarks, with Akshay Kumar being the first to respond, saying “Hurts to see this”. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Actor Richa Chadha created a stir on Twitter for allegedly “mocking” the Indian Army saying “Galwan says hi.” She made the remark in response to Northern Army Commender Lt Gen Upender Dwivedi’s statement “We r fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We r waiting the orders from the govt.(sic),” which was tweeted by a twitter user by the handle @RealBababanaras.

Her now-deleted tweet, was in reference to the clash at the Galwan Valley between the soldiers of India and China where 20 Indian soldiers had martyred.

Richa’s Bollywood colleagues also slammed her remarks, with Akshay Kumar being the first to respond, saying “Hurts to see this”. The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher slammed her saying her comments over the Galwan clash were “shameful”. Other actors including Kay Kay Menon, Ashoke Pandit slammed the Fukrey actor for her comments.

Backlash came from all quarters with tweeple urging Richa’s next movie Fukrey 3 and Mama Earth, a brand that she endorses, to be boycotted.

In her defense, she put out a tweet apologizing and saying that she did not intend to offend or hurt anyone with her comment. Richa went on to say that her maternal grandfather and her uncle were also a part of the armed forces and that she would not mock the Indian Army.

“A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me. (sic)” she added.

Though limited in numbers, some came in support of the actor saying that she was being bullied into apologizing when she did not have to do so and that she was mocking those who were responsible for the deaths of the 20 soldiers martyred in Galwan, while some put out tweets saying “We stand with Richa.”

Another user backed Richa saying that she was not deriding the bravery of our Jawans but questioning why BJP and trolls raised PoK and not rollback of Chinese intrusions post Galwan.