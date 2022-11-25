  
Entertainment Bollywood 25 Nov 2022 Richa Chadha continu ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Richa Chadha continues to get bashed over “Galwan says hi” tweet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Nov 25, 2022, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2022, 7:05 pm IST
Richa’s Bollywood colleagues also slammed her remarks, with Akshay Kumar being the first to respond, saying “Hurts to see this”. (Photo: Twitter)
 Richa’s Bollywood colleagues also slammed her remarks, with Akshay Kumar being the first to respond, saying “Hurts to see this”. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Actor Richa Chadha created a stir on Twitter for allegedly “mocking” the Indian Army saying “Galwan says hi.” She made the remark in response to Northern Army Commender Lt Gen Upender Dwivedi’s statement “We r fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We r waiting the orders from the govt.(sic),” which was tweeted by a twitter user by the handle @RealBababanaras.

Her now-deleted tweet, was in reference to the clash at the Galwan Valley between the soldiers of India and China where 20 Indian soldiers had martyred.

Richa’s Bollywood colleagues also slammed her remarks, with Akshay Kumar being the first to respond, saying “Hurts to see this”. The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher slammed her saying her comments over the Galwan clash were “shameful”. Other actors including Kay Kay Menon, Ashoke Pandit slammed the Fukrey actor for her comments.

Backlash came from all quarters with tweeple urging Richa’s next movie Fukrey 3 and Mama Earth, a brand that she endorses, to be boycotted.

In her defense, she put out a tweet apologizing and saying that she did not intend to offend or hurt anyone with her comment. Richa went on to say that her maternal grandfather and her uncle were also a part of the armed forces and that she would not mock the Indian Army.

“A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me. (sic)” she added.

Though limited in numbers, some came in support of the actor saying that she was being bullied into apologizing when she did not have to do so and that she was mocking those who were responsible for the deaths of the 20 soldiers martyred in Galwan, while some put out tweets saying “We stand with Richa.”

Another user backed Richa saying that she was not deriding the bravery of our Jawans but questioning why BJP and trolls raised PoK and not rollback of Chinese intrusions post Galwan.

...
Tags: richa chadha, galwan valley, anupam kher, kay kay menon, fukrey, akshay kumar


Latest From Entertainment

Adivi Sesh (Photo By Arrangement)

It took me 12 years to become an overnight success: Adivi Sesh

Dismissing the petition, the Kerala High Court said on Wednesday that it could not interfere in the case and directed the filmmakers to fight out the issue in the lower courts. (Photo By Arrangement)

Kerala HC dismisses Kantara makers’ plea on controversial song

A still from from the movie Yashoda. (Photo By Arranged)

Yashoda lands in soup

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh. (By Arrangement)

Adivi Sesh speaks on similarities between 'HIT: The Second Case', Mehrauli killing



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Salman Khan denies any threat to life

Salman Khan. (By Arrangement)

Troll time for Akshay

Actor Akshay Kumar. (By Arrangement)

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release theatrically on July 1

Rocketry poster. (Photo: PTI/File)

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

Vivek Agnihotri

Prabhas’ Adipurush release postponed

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->