search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Unfortunate that my colleagues are fighting: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo India

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 9:09 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 10:35 am IST
The actor says while no woman should be harassed, people should also not enjoy watching others fall.
Jackie Shroff.
 Jackie Shroff.

Mumbai: Some of Bollywood's popular names, such as Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan, are facing fire in the #MeToo movement and Jackie Shroff says it is unfortunate that his colleagues have been named.

The actor says while no woman should be harassed, people should also not enjoy watching others fall.

 

"It's so unfortunate that all my colleagues are fighting. They are my co-actors... Washing their dirty linen in public and people are watching and enjoying it, trying to be (holy). Look into your own eyes. Look what you have been through.

"Why are people having this immense interest in watching what others are doing? It's an unfortunate thing happening at the moment," Shroff told PTI.

The actor said it is important to ensure a safe working space for women and they should take immediate and strict action against the perpetrators when something like this happens.

"If they (perpetrators) are given a tight slap, a good beating right there and then. No one should tolerate indecent behaviour, it's an absolute no. Women shouldn't go through this.

"Maybe there are girls who are shy, who wouldn't be comfortable taking this step. I know because I have a daughter and a wife but it's time one has to be a little strong."

Shroff was speaking at the launch of Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films' "The Playboy Mr Sawhney", directed by Tariq Naved Siddiqui.

At the event, when he was asked to comment on Patekar and Khan, Shroff said, "I don't want to fan it. If they take (these men) in their films or don't, it's their call.

"If they don't remove them, there might be an agitation. People will say 'why not remove them'. So let it rest.

...
Tags: jackie shroff, me too


Related Stories

Jackie Shroff to play Salman Khan's father in Bharat, confirms Ali Abbas Zafar
No issues: Jackie Shroff, only 9 years older to Salman, to play his dad in Bharat
I owe a lot to Chennai people: Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff opens up on sharing screen space with 'talented' Prabhas in Saaho


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vistara gets Rs 2,000 crore from Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines

Vistara did not offer any comments about the fund infusion. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)
 

Device smaller than rice grain to deliver cancer therapy sans side effects: Study

Invented by Alessandro Grattoni from the Houston Methodist Research Institute in the US, this tiny device is smaller than a grain of rice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Meghan Markle's bump suddenly looked larger at black tie event in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day eight of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Photo: AP)
 

How breathing through your nose improves your memory

How breathing through your nose improves your memory. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 iPhones mean nothing: Apple

Nonetheless, despite the XR not meaning anything, Apple considers it one of the most important products in recent years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ajay Devgn: The biopic specialist

Ajay Devgn

Sanya Malhotra is excited about Photograph

Sanya Malhotra

Throwback to when Vidya Balan shook a leg in Malayalam film Urumi

Vidya Balan

Jacqueline Fernandez says gender dialogue long overdue

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood on alert after Ajaz Khan’s arrest

Ajaz Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham