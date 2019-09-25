Entertainment Tollywood 25 Sep 2019 Telugu comedian Venu ...
Telugu comedian Venu Madhav is no more

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
Telugu film PRO Vamsi Kaka shared this sad news on Twitter.
Venu Madhav. (Photo: Instagram)
 Venu Madhav. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular Telugu comedian-actor Venu Madhav has passed away at the age of 39 on Wednesday at a private hospital in Secunderabad, Hyderabad. The actor was suffering from kidney-related ailments for a long time.

Telugu film PRO Vamsi Kaka shared this sad news on Twitter. He wrote, "Actor Venu Madhav Passed away today at 12.20 pm. Both the family members and doctors confirmed it. May his Soul Rest in Peace. #RIPVenuMadhav”

 

Venu was in the hospital for the last two weeks and was only discharged on Sunday after the doctors advised him to get liver transplantation. However, the actor's condition deteriorated and the family had to to take him back to the hospital yesterday. Later, Venu was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and put on the life support system.

Mimicry artiste-turned-comedian Venu Madhav acted in over 170 movies in Telugu. Apart from Telugu, he has acted in Tamil movies as well.

...
