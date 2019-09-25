Entertainment Bollywood 25 Sep 2019 Blackbuck poaching c ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets death threat; details inside

ANI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 8:35 am IST
The threat, which carried a photo of Salman Khan with a red cross, was posted on Facebook by an account named Gary Shooter.
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday said that they are investigating the alleged death threats received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan ahead of his court hearing in the blackbuck poaching case here later this week.

"We are trying to ascertain the identity of those behind it. If we get any input, we will neutralise the threat proactively," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), D Singh said, adding that preventive action will be taken before any untoward incident takes place.

 

The threat, which carried a photo of Salman Khan with a red cross, was posted on Facebook by an account named Gary Shooter. "People have alleged that a gang which goes by name "007" is behind it. Whether the threats are given by the members of this gang or not is yet to be ascertained," said Singh.

Khan, who is accused in the case, is expected to appear before a Jodhpur court on September 27. In 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Tags: salman khan, blackbuck poaching case, hum saath saath hain, salman khan news, salman khan controversy, death threats, rajasthan, jodhpur
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


