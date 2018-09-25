search on deccanchronicle.com
Ajay stirs storm on Twitter by ‘leaking’ Kajol’s WhatsApp number; then this happened

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Sep 25, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 9:40 am IST
The ‘Golmaal Again’ actor cleared the air after sending Twitteratti berserk by sharing his wife’s number.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol are working together after many years in ‘Helicopter Eela.’
New Delhi: Hours after Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn stirred a storm on social media after tweeting his wife and actor Kajol's number, the 'Golmaal' star has now clarified that it was a mere prank.

The 'Singham' star tweeted, "Pranks on film set are so passe. so tried pulling one on you guys here."

The 49-year-old actor had shared a message on Twitter writing, "Kajol not in country co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300," following which Twitterverse went berserk.

Some even shared screenshots of their messages sent to the number tweeted, cautioning Kajol, to switch off her phone, if it is indeed her number!

Several memes also started doing the rounds, some of which Ajay retweeted and replied to, warning one of them how the ‘stunt performed by a highly trained professional’ and not to tried at home.

He even took sportingly a user’s taunt that people were reminded that he himself is on Twitter and asked a stressed 'Kajolic' to relax and laugh some times.

On the work front, Ajay is set to star in an upcoming football drama film in which he will play India's legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He is also producing 'Helicopter Eela' starring wife Kajol.

Reinventing the process of parenting, the comedy-drama witnesses Kajol as a single mother and an aspiring singer who joins her son, Vivaan's (played by Riddhi Sen) college to complete her education.

Also starring Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhary, the film is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada.

'Helicopter Eela' is slated to hit screens on October 12.

Tags: ajay devgn, kajol, twitter


