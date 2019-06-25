Varun Dhawan denies wedding rumours

Excitable news portals have a way of jumping the gun, even when it comes to private affairs such as marriages.

On Monday, we all woke up to reports of Varun Dhawan tying the knot with his steady girlfriend Natasha Dalal. This was the zillionth time that the celebrity couple was being married off in the imagination of the entertainment media.

But this time, it was different. The report also gave out the month, venue and even the wedding planners for the alleged December wedding.

When contacted, Varun laughs and denies the report. “It’s just not true. I am tired of denying these reports over and over again,” he sighs.

Varun’s father David Dhawan adds, “I know everybody is eager to see Varun married; so am I. We all in the family would be happy when he gets married. Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se (The wedding will be a huge celebration). But let’s not make up dates and venues for the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it happens.”