Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2019, 5:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 6:01 pm IST
Rangoli mistakenly wrote 'sadate' instead of 'sedate'. A Twitter user pointed out this mistake and replied on Rangoli's tweet.
Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)
 Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut's sister recently abused a Twitter user for correcting her spelling mistake in a tweet on Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan.

Apparently, Rangoli, in a recent tweet, shared a story from a publication on the issue claiming that she has been in touch with Sunaina who just 'cry all the time.' She also added that Sunaina switched off her phone after speaking to the media.

 

"For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn't only hit her but sedate her as well. Feeling helpless don't know what to do," Rangoli tweeted.

In this tweet, Rangoli mistakenly wrote 'sadate' instead of 'sedate'. A Twitter user pointed out this mistake and replied on Rangoli's tweet. A user wrote, "But first tell me what is "sadate"?"

Shockingly, Rangoli abused the user and with some strong words.

See here:

After this tweet, many Twitterati slammed Rangoli for using an indecent choice of words.

See reactions here:

 

 

 

 

Well, Rangoli has been showing her concern over the issues between Sunaina and Hrithik's family. Earlier too, Kangana's sister had accused the Roshan family of physically abusing Hrithik's sister.

Tags: rangoli chandel, kangana ranaut, sunaina roshan, hrithik roshan, abuses, twitter war
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


