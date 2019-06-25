Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut's sister recently abused a Twitter user for correcting her spelling mistake in a tweet on Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan.

Apparently, Rangoli, in a recent tweet, shared a story from a publication on the issue claiming that she has been in touch with Sunaina who just 'cry all the time.' She also added that Sunaina switched off her phone after speaking to the media.

"For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn't only hit her but sedate her as well. Feeling helpless don't know what to do," Rangoli tweeted.

For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn’t only hit her but sadate her as well. Feeling helpless don’t know what to do. https://t.co/Tka0LPKpqI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 25, 2019

In this tweet, Rangoli mistakenly wrote 'sadate' instead of 'sedate'. A Twitter user pointed out this mistake and replied on Rangoli's tweet. A user wrote, "But first tell me what is "sadate"?"

But first tell me what is "sadate"? — Rajesh Rathi (@rajeshrathi2107) June 25, 2019

Shockingly, Rangoli abused the user and with some strong words.

See here:

Bhai logon tum jaisi angrezon ki choddi hue auladein hain jo ab bhi humka aangreji ka gulam banaye hain, chill bro, nahin toh chilli deni padegi tujhe 😂 https://t.co/3XIuxw1bGW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 25, 2019

After this tweet, many Twitterati slammed Rangoli for using an indecent choice of words.

See reactions here:

Rangoli chandel setting new benchmark for badtameezi every other day. — RationalIndian (@Rationalkick) June 25, 2019

हैरान की बात है, तुम जैसो को भी ट्विटर पर bluestick मिलने लगा है।।😂 — Kedar (@iamkedar_) June 25, 2019

But still what is "Sadate"?? Aunty ji😂😂😂 — Ankit Vashisth (@MaiHuAnkit) June 25, 2019

Dear @Rangoli_A plss contact english tution clases.

&

Thode manners bhi sikh lo..... — Kunal Prasad (@ikunal24) June 25, 2019

क्या मिलिए ऐसे लोगों से जिनकी फ़ितरत छुपी रहे नकली चेहरा सामने आये असली सूरत छिपी रहे l — PushpaChaturvedi (@PushpaChatur5) June 25, 2019

Well, Rangoli has been showing her concern over the issues between Sunaina and Hrithik's family. Earlier too, Kangana's sister had accused the Roshan family of physically abusing Hrithik's sister.