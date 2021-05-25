Entertainment Bollywood 25 May 2021 Tamil Nadu govt seek ...
Tamil Nadu govt seeks banning 'The Family Man 2' over portrayal of Eelam Tamils

PTI
Published May 25, 2021, 11:53 am IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 11:53 am IST
IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj said the trailer was aimed at discrediting and distorting historical struggle of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka
Poster of the web series 'The Family Man' season 2. (Photo: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday requested the Centre to take immediate action either to stop or ban the release of 'The Family Man 2' webseries on Amazon Prime, saying it depicted the Eelam Tamils in a "highly objectionable manner."

Claiming there were "condemnable, inappropriate and malicious contents" in the serial, Tamil Nadu IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj said the trailer released in social media was aimed at discrediting and distorting the historical struggle of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka.

 

"I would like to state that the above serial has not only hurt the sentiments of Eelam Tamils but also the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu in large-scale and if allowed to broadcast, it would be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony in the state," he said in a letter to Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar.

Thangaraj claimed the sacrifices of their long drawn out democratic battle has been intentionally undermined and it could not by any stretch of imagination considered merely as a serial with any value for Tamil culture.

 

"A serial loaded with insults and insinuations against the glorious Tamil culture could never be considered as the one having any broadcasting value."

"Branding Tamil speaking actress Samantha as a terrorist in the serial is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign," he said.

The trailer of the serial has already evoked strong and widespread opposition from the people of Tamil Nadu and political parties in the state, he said.

 

"While our bretheren Eelam Tamils are struggling for decades to enjoy the fruits of equality, justice, peace and dignity in the island nation, it is highly unwarranted for an organisation like Amazon Prime to undertake this kind of a smear campaign against the Tamils who are builder of India as well as many nations across the globe," Thangaraj said.

Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi top leader Seeman had alleged 'The family man 2' web series sought to portray the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam as terrorists and Tamils as vicious and demanded that its airing be cancelled.

 

Tags: the family man, eelam tamils
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
