LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 25 May 2019 Surat fire: Bollywoo ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Surat fire: Bollywood celebs mourn death of young students

ANI
Published May 25, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 11:15 am IST
B-town stars stormed the social media with their condolence messages.
Surat Fire. (Photo: ANI)
 Surat Fire. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Mourning the loss of people and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured ones in the massive fire which broke out in Surat in a multi-storey building on Friday, several B-town stars stormed the social media with their condolence messages.

Talking about "security and safety rules", Bhumi Pednekar took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "My condolences to the families of the victims..may their souls rest in peace. This is so heartbreaking. We really need to be more diligent about our security and safety rules and conditions. Stricter laws and better implementation Surat fire Tragedy," she wrote.

 

Expressing his grief over the loss of people in the "devastating fire", Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Terrible tragedy in Surat .. a devastating fire and 14-17-year-old children caught in it jump off the building and perish .. Grief beyond expression .. prayers"

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the Surat fire tragedy. Heartbreaking. Prayers" wrote a disturbed Shraddha Kapoor on her Twitter handle.

The fire which broke out at a coaching centre in Gujrat's Surat caused a lot of calamities and the entire building was engulfed in flames leading to the loss of young lives.

Mourning over the loss of "precious young lives", Sonu Sood expressed his grief on his Twitter handle and wrote, "So sad to hear about the fire tragedy in Surat. So many precious young lives lost. So horrific!!! My condolences to the families who lost their children. Surat fire tragedy."

Wishing speedy recovery to the ones injured, International wrestler Sangram Singh wrote, "My heart goes out to the students who lost their lives in #SuratFireTragedy. May God give strength to their families in this difficult hour. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured."

 

...
Tags: surat fire, surat fire tragedy, bollywood
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

Playing for six odd years predominantly in the circuit of diverse forms of music, Kishan has carved himself a mark with a sizeable fan following. From winning the fans over at every place he has performed, he also plays for a diverse range of bands catering to various different types of genres. He has also played around 250 odd shows in total and counting.

Knockin’ on Heaven's Door with kishan Baalaji

In what can only be called as an extended promotion for a spelling app on Playstore, the film does not have much to offer.

The Gambler movie review: No superhero in this ‘superhero film’

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan to do another dance film?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, teach you brain to suppress bad memories

Inside our brains, a cashew-shaped structure called the hippocampus stores the sensory and emotional information that makes up memories, whether they are positive or negative. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)
 

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)
 

Traffic jam at summit, no entry put up for Mount Everest

The photo taken on May 22, 2019 and released by climber Nirmal Purjas Project Possible expedition shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest. Many teams had to line up for hours on May 22 to reach the summit, risking frostbites and altitude sickness, as a rush of climbers marked one of the busiest days on the worlds highest mountain. — AFP
 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)

Varun Dhawan to do another dance film?

Varun Dhawan

Tamannaah Bhatia’s double whammy

Tamannaah Bhatia

Ajay Devgn's Chanakya will be in two parts

Ajay Devgn

Here’s why Kabir Khan replaced Sanjay Puran Singh in ‘83

Kabir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham