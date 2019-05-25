Surat fire: Bollywood celebs mourn death of young students

New Delhi: Mourning the loss of people and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured ones in the massive fire which broke out in Surat in a multi-storey building on Friday, several B-town stars stormed the social media with their condolence messages.

Talking about "security and safety rules", Bhumi Pednekar took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "My condolences to the families of the victims..may their souls rest in peace. This is so heartbreaking. We really need to be more diligent about our security and safety rules and conditions. Stricter laws and better implementation Surat fire Tragedy," she wrote.

Expressing his grief over the loss of people in the "devastating fire", Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Terrible tragedy in Surat .. a devastating fire and 14-17-year-old children caught in it jump off the building and perish .. Grief beyond expression .. prayers"

Terrible tragedy in Surat .. a devastating fire and 14-17 year old children caught in it jump off the building and perish ..

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the Surat fire tragedy. Heartbreaking. Prayers" wrote a disturbed Shraddha Kapoor on her Twitter handle.

The fire which broke out at a coaching centre in Gujrat's Surat caused a lot of calamities and the entire building was engulfed in flames leading to the loss of young lives.

Mourning over the loss of "precious young lives", Sonu Sood expressed his grief on his Twitter handle and wrote, "So sad to hear about the fire tragedy in Surat. So many precious young lives lost. So horrific!!! My condolences to the families who lost their children. Surat fire tragedy."

Wishing speedy recovery to the ones injured, International wrestler Sangram Singh wrote, "My heart goes out to the students who lost their lives in #SuratFireTragedy. May God give strength to their families in this difficult hour. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured."