Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

Mumbai: On Friday, superstar Salman Khan took to his social media to announce the #slowmotionchallenge. Slow motion was the first song from the movie 'Bharat' that was released and created a wide wave with its groovy beats.

Since then, the song 'Slow Motion' has been watched over 62 million times on YouTube and is a hit amongst the masses. The Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer have very retro vibes that compliment the groovy beats of the song. Disha Patani compliments the eccentric style of Salman Khan and looks absolutely stunning while doing it in two different a avatars- a trapeze artist and in the other, donning the yellow saree.

In the video, the superstar introduces the challenge and gives out instructions on how to do it. The rules are simple where it is upto the audience to send in their entries in slow motion and then upload it to the popular media sharing site TikTok. To the delight of all, five lucky entries will get to meet Salman Khan in Mumbai.

The video uploaded on Instagram alone has garnered over seven lakh views in the last 4 hours. Needless to say, we will be seeing a lot of people doing the #slowmotionchallenge which is becoming a rage for his fans, already.

Bharat traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from 18 to 70 years of age as a journey.

The movie is produced under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. It is an upcoming Indian historical period drama written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has a stellar cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff.

Bharat releases on the 5th of June 2019 on Eid and is going be one of the biggest releases of this year.