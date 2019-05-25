Ajay Devgn's Chanakya will be in two parts

As Ajay Devgn’s film De De Pyaar De is minting money at the box office, it’s clear that the actor is stepping up his game, as he does not shy away from portraying different characters on the screen. So, what’s next in store for the actor?

In addition to Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is almost complete, the actor will soon don the role of the football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in an untitled film. Moreover, the actor himself informs that the sequel to Son of Sardar was also to see the light of the day but due the lack of time, it hasn’t even been penned down yet.

Although giving us the sneak peak of his upcoming coveted release Chanakya, the actor informs, “This film will be made in two parts because we have a lot to say. Chanakya was way ahead of his time. Whatever is happening today, politically and otherwise, he has spoken it all at that time. He had a vast knowledge and we see whatever he had mentioned then, happening worldwide now,” says the actor.

Delving further, the actor says, “Director Neeraj is busy in scripting. I said it could be made in two parts, merely because summing up his life and history will not be possible in one part.”

Last but not the least, Ajay confirms that the shooting of this film will go on floors in the later part of this year.