Remembering Sridevi: The diva who redefined grace and beauty in Hindi cinema

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
We take you down the memory lane to discover Sridevi who will always be remembered as the most alluring diva of Bollywood.
Mumbai: India mourns as veteran Bollywood legendary actor Sridevi breathed her last at the age of 54.

Sridevi, wife of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, died in Dubai due to cardiac arrest. She was attending family wedding in Dubai. Sridevi was reportedly with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi in Dubai when she passed away.

 

Sridevi marked the beginning of her career as a child artist at the age of four in Tamil movie called 'Thunaivan'. She got her first lead role in 1976 in another Tamil movie 'Moondru Mudichu'. She later worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. Her unprecedented popularity in regional cinema earned her a place in Hindi films and her amazing talent and charismatic beauty made her one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood.

We take you down the memory lane to discover Sridevi who will always be remembered as the most alluring diva of Bollywood.

Sridevi.Sridevi.

Sridevi 's 'Himmatwala' opposite Jeetendra established her in Bollywood and earned her the famous sobriquet 'Thunder Thighs'. Her dance number "Nainon Mein Sapna" became a rage and it is regarded as one of the most iconic Bollywood movie songs.

In a very short time, the ravishing Sridevi established herself as one of the leading actress of Bollywood. The versatile actress went on to give many memorable performances in later years.

Sridevi's performance as a child-woman suffering from amnesia in 'Sadma' catapulted her to the list of promising young actors.

Sridevi in 'Sadma'.Sridevi in 'Sadma'.

Sridevi spectacularly played a young and enigmatic woman in ‘Nagina’ who’s also a shape-shifting serpent. Sridevi’s intimidating naagin act and the charming love story with Rishi Kapoor made ‘Nagina’ a cult film. The song Main teri dushman with villain Amrish Puri is still remembered till date.

Sridevi in 'Nagina'.Sridevi in 'Nagina'.

While films like "Mawaali" (1983), "Tohfa" (1984), "Mr India" (1987) and "Chandni" (1989) kept her at the top in the box-office game, her outings like "Sadma" (1983), "ChaalBaaz" (1989), "Lamhe" (1991), and "Gumrah" (1993) earned her critical acclaim.

There never will be another star like Sridevi. RIP.

