Entertainment, Bollywood

Did Amitabh Bachchan have a premonition about Sridevi's death?

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Feb 25, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan posted a rather cryptic tweet just few hours before Sridevi's shocking demise.
Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest.
Mumbai: The demise of the first female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi has left Bollywood and her fans in a deep state of shock.

Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

 

Members of the film industry took to Twitter to express their grief over her shocking demise and offered condolences to the family.

Minutes before the news of her death broke, her 'Khuda Gawah' co-star Amitabh Bachchan posted a tweet saying he was feeling uneasy.

His tweet has left the Twitterer wondering if Big B had a premonition about the death of the veteran actress.

"Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hai (Don't know why, there's a weird anxiety)," the 75-year-old tweeted.

Amitabh and Sridevi worked in three films together – Inquilaab, Aakhree Rashta and Khuda Gawah. Amitabh did a cameo in Sridevi’s successful comeback film, English Vinglish.

Sridevi suffered a cardiac arrest while in Dubai, attending the wedding of her sister-in-law’s son, actor Mohit Marwah.

Sridevi's death highlights lack of cardiac arrest treatment for women

Sridevi. (File Photo)
