Entertainment Bollywood 25 Jan 2020 Case against Naseeru ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Case against Naseeruddin Shah's daughter for ruckus at vet clinic

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2020, 7:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2020, 7:32 pm IST
Heeba Shah took her cat for attention and was upset about being made to wait
CCTV images of Heeba Shah in an altercation with staffers of a vet clinic.
 CCTV images of Heeba Shah in an altercation with staffers of a vet clinic.

Mumbai: A non-cognizable offence has been registered against veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba for allegedly assaulting employees of a veterinary clinic in Versova in Mumbai, police said Saturday.

The incident took place on January 16 when Heeba went to the clinic to get her cats sterilized and was told to wait as a surgery was in progress there, an official said.

 

"Since she was made to wait despite having an appointment, Heeba got upset and assaulted the clinic's caretaker. The caretaker approached police after which a non-cognizable (NC) case was taken up," he said.

She was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Heeba claimed that the gatekeeper did not allow her into the clinic despite having an appointment, and a woman staffer abused her after she complained about the gatekeeper, police said.

CCTV footage of Heeba's altercation at the clinic went viral on social media.

...
Tags: heeba naseerudidn shah, ratna pathak shah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

A powerhouse performer!

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja, Ramesh Varma team up

Pradeep’s first look was released by Rana Daggubati on Saturday.

Pradeep in a love story

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B still doing Shantaram?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Big B still doing Shantaram?

Amitabh Bachchan

Dia Mirza bats for women’s safety

Dia Mirza

A Khurrana Affair

Ayushmann

Sonakshi’s new announcement

Sonakshi Sinha

The name game

Alaya
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham