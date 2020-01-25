Case against Naseeruddin Shah's daughter for ruckus at vet clinic

CCTV images of Heeba Shah in an altercation with staffers of a vet clinic.

Mumbai: A non-cognizable offence has been registered against veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba for allegedly assaulting employees of a veterinary clinic in Versova in Mumbai, police said Saturday.

The incident took place on January 16 when Heeba went to the clinic to get her cats sterilized and was told to wait as a surgery was in progress there, an official said.

"Since she was made to wait despite having an appointment, Heeba got upset and assaulted the clinic's caretaker. The caretaker approached police after which a non-cognizable (NC) case was taken up," he said.

She was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Heeba claimed that the gatekeeper did not allow her into the clinic despite having an appointment, and a woman staffer abused her after she complained about the gatekeeper, police said.

CCTV footage of Heeba's altercation at the clinic went viral on social media.