Mega Star Amitabh Bachchan to be a recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Published Sep 24, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
his superstar will be getting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which was announced today.
Mumbai: When the legendary star of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan speaks on the silver screen, he makes everyone his listener. This superstar will be getting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which was announced today. He did his debut with the movie Saat Hindustani. From Sholay, Deewar, Don, Bombay, Anand, Black he has done diverse roles in every niche and genre.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar congratulated the Megastar. He tweeted, "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him. @narendramodi @SrBachchan.

 

The 76 year-old star will be given the highest award in cinema. Dadasaheb Phalke Award has been coined in honor of the renowned film director Dadasaheb Phalke- the Father of Indian cinema.

