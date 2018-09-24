Not Hindi Medium, this Irrfan film to compete for foreign language category at Oscars

Irrfan Khan is currently in UK for treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.

Washington D.C: Global star Irrfan Khan's 'No Bed of Roses' has entered the Oscars race.

The film has been chosen by Bangladesh as its Academy Awards entry under the foreign language category.

Also read: Not Raazi or Padmaavat, Village Rockstars picked as India’s official entry for Oscars

An India-Bangladesh co-production, the film premiered at the 2017 Shanghai film festival, Moscow film festival, Vancouver film festival, and Busan film festival, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

In the film, Khan essays the role of a successful film-maker, Javed Hasan, who faces a midlife crisis when he has a tryst with his daughter's childhood friend, Parno Mittra, causing a national scandal.

Also read: Irrfan Khan pulls out of another project after Sapna Didi, is the actor okay?

Bangladeshi actor Rokeya Prachi plays the role of his wife while Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays the role of his daughter.

Also read: After cancer jolt and four rounds of chemo, clarity has come as a lightning: Irrfan

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24, 2019.