Entertainment Bollywood 24 Aug 2020 SSR case: CBI finds ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

SSR case: CBI finds discrepancies in statements of Sushant house staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 24, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2020, 12:13 pm IST
The trio was first grilled at the CBI team’s base at DRDO guesthouse before being whisked to Bandra for confirming sequence of incidents
Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) officials arrive at Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house for investigation, at Bandra in Mumbai. — PTI photo
 Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) officials arrive at Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house for investigation, at Bandra in Mumbai. — PTI photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday revisited the Bandra residence of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput to probe his suicide and recreated the incident at the spot in presence of the former’s cook Neeraj Singh, house help Deepesh Sawant and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

The trio was first grilled for hours at the CBI team’s base at the DRDO guesthouse before being whisked to Bandra for confirming with the sequence of incidents quoted by them in their statement, some of which allegedly showed discrepancies in comparison to the ones they stated to the Mumbai police.

 

The officials are tight-lipped about the details given in their respective statements that has the alleged loopholes. The spot probe was carried out in the presence of the forensic team of the CBI. As the investigation has been handed over to them late, the officials are relying on the forensic and technical analysis for a breakthrough to ascertain if there is any foul play in the actor’s death.

“Others will be questioned in connection with the incident soon after the spot probe gathers requisite clarity,” said an officer privy to the probe.

 

The investigators also communicated with the doctors and the staffers of Cooper Hospital, where Rajput’s body was taken after his demise for conducting autopsy. The statement of those who conducted autopsy on the actor will be recorded soon.

Multiple teams of the CBI are probing separate angles involved in the alleged suicide. The DRDO and Indian Air Force guesthouses in Santacruz is where the visiting team has set up the base. The CBI will grill Rhea Chakraborty and her family soon in connection with the suicide. They have been named as main accused in the case filed by the Bihar police, the probe of which has been taken over by the CBI.

 

A team of forensic doctors also arrived at the IAF DRDO guesthous to examine the details of Saturday's findings from the late actor's flat and the doctors of Cooper hospital where his post-mortem was conducted on June 15.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the other hand are probing into the alleged money laundering that the actor’s father has accused Chakraborty of. The family alleged that at least Rs 15 crore was fraudulently transferred from his bank account. The ED is investigating the companies that were floated with the actor, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik being appointed directors in.

 

Tags: sushant singh rajput death case
