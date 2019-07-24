Entertainment Bollywood 24 Jul 2019 'Super 30' ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Super 30' becomes tax-free in Delhi, Hrithik Roshan thanks Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 24, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Earlier, Super 30 became tax-free in Bihar, Utter Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat.
Hrithik Roshan in the still from Super 30.
 Hrithik Roshan in the still from Super 30.

Mumbai: Yet another feather added to Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, as it becomes tax-free in the capital state of Delhi as well. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia announces the news of Super 30 becoming Tax-free in Delhi as well and this sure is a big success as one after the other, the Super 30 has grown into the nation with its gripping and inspiring storyline where Hrithik steals the show!

Earlier, Super 30 became tax-free in Bihar, Utter Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and now the capital of India, New Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia took to his Twitter handle to announce the news, "Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie ‘Super 30’, so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi #Super30 @iHrithik @teacheranand."

 

Super 30 actor thanked Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, "Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax - free in Delhi."

The film has received outstanding reviews from the audience and more so, the film's inspirational storyline with the most entertaining trajectory has won the hearts of one and all around the country, showing a phenomenal growth with the numbers at the box office. From Vice President of India to Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Super 30 has been hailed by several Indian politicians as a must watch!

The movie also has a stellar cast namely, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

The movie was released on 12 July, and is still running successfully being a massive hit and has crossed the bracket of 100 crore club, garnering praise and love from all around the world.

...
Tags: super 30, hrithik roshan, anand kumar, tax free, delhi, delhi deputy cm, manish sisodia
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat
Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' hits century at the box-office
Hrithik Roshan feels similar emotional connect with Super 30 and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai
After Rajasthan and Bihar, Uttar Pradesh makes Hrithik Roshan's ‘Super 30’ tax-free!
Hrithik reveals best compliment for 'Super 30' came from the man himself; find out
Anand Kumar requests UP CM Yogi Adityanath to declare 'Super 30' tax-free in state

Latest From Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'What is this headache man': Vijay Deverakonda after encountering with paparazzi

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg. (Photo: AP)

Here are 10 quotes by Steven Spielberg that will spur on the creator in you!

Pallavi Tadake.

Success tale: Pallavi Tadake rise to stardom!

Netflix logo.

Netflix rolls out Rs 199 mobile-only plan to woo Indian users



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

The Smiler is a roller coaster located at Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire, United Kingdom. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
 

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

'Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till 25th July. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished,' the Bengaluru top cop had said. (Representational Image)
 

Organic cotton T-shirts made in Andhra gains popularity in Belgium

The demand for organic and sustainably made clothing is stronger than ever around the globe as T-shirts made by tribals of North Andhra from organic cotton cultivated are now becoming extremely popular among music lovers in Belgium. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Netflix rolls out Rs 199 mobile-only plan to woo Indian users

Netflix logo.

Video: 5-star hotel shocks Rahul Bose with bill amount of Rs 442.50 for two bananas!

Rahul Bose. (Photo: Instagram)

Connected from the minute I heard 'The Sky Is Pink', says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra.

'Not just women, Kabir Singh had problem with everyone': Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor in a scene from Kabir Singh.

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' set to premiere at TIFF

Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, Zaira Wasim and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham