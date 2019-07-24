Entertainment Bollywood 24 Jul 2019 Priyanka Chopra, Far ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' set to premiere at TIFF

ANI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Shonali Bose's directorial will premiere at the film festival, which scheduled to take place from September 5 to 15 this year.
Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, Zaira Wasim and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Twitter)
 Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, Zaira Wasim and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' is all set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019.

Shonali Bose's directorial will premiere at the film festival, which scheduled to take place from September 5 to 15 this year.

 

The news was announced on the official Twitter handle of the film festival, along with a still from the film featuring Farhan, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Zaira Wasim and Priyanka all facing the sun. "Shonali Bose's THE SKY IS PINK, starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Farhan Akhtar," the tweet read.

'The Sky Is Pink' marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.

It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11. Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine.

Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan', in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer.

...
Tags: farhan akhtar, rohit saraf, zaira wasim. priyanka chopra, the sky is pink, tiff, toronto international film festival 2019
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Farhan Akhtar shoots for last leg of 'The Sky Is Pink' before kickstarting 'Toofan'
Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood comeback film ‘The Sky Is Pink’ to release on this date
Priyanka Chopra's The Sky is Pink gets new cast, Rajshri Despande to make cameo
Priyanka, Farhan 'mask their emotions' on The Sky is Pink sets due to Delhi pollution

Latest From Entertainment

Super 30.

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

Vijay Deverakonda with Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)

Karan Johar to produce Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film 'Dear Comrade'

Parineeti Chopra

30 down, 70 to go for Parineeti Chopra

Well, to step into the shoes of Prerana is no mean task as Prerna has become sort of a cult character and to be true to the role, Ankitha binge-watched a few episodes before she went for the auditions.

Ankitha Gowda plays Prernain Kasauti Zindagi Ki’s Kannada version



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will come with more memory than the standard version and an extra camera on the back.
 

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. (Photo: Twitter)
 

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

Super 30.
 

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

The 2019 ‘iPhone 11’ will also boast a new Taptic Engine that uses the codename leap haptics and as of now, there is little to no information regarding its capabilities. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

Super 30.

Karan Johar to produce Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film 'Dear Comrade'

Vijay Deverakonda with Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Akshay Kumar.

Hrithik Roshan’s heroine unconfirmed

Hrithik Roshan.

Shraddha Kapoor gets injured

Shraddha Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham