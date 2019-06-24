Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan charges this much amount for Bigg Boss 13; find out

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
The latest report claims that Bigg Boss host Salman Khan going to charge whopping amount for the 13th season.
 Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 is expected to hit the TV screens in September and fans are getting curious to know who will enter the mad house this season. Amidst all the excitement, the latest report claims that Bigg Boss host Salman Khan going to charge whopping amount for the 13th season.

As per reports, Salman Khan is charging Rs 400 crore for Bigg Boss 13. Isn't it surprising? Last year, Salman Khan reportedly charged Rs 12-14 crores each episode. But now, he hiked his fees as he will be charging Rs 31 crores per episode of Bigg Boss season 13.

 

The figures were released by a Bigg Boss fan on Twitter. The Khabri tweeted, "According to recent reports, #SalmanKhan is willing to expand his production business. After shows like #NachBaliye9 and The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman is now willing to collaborate with the Bigg Boss makers (Endemol Shine & ColorsTv) @BeingSalmanKhan Charging 400 Crores For #BB13″(sic)”

"Bigg Boss 13 Salman khan Charging 400 Crores #BB12 Salman had charged around 12-14 crores per episode Now, for #BB13 it’s going to be 31 crores per weekend (Sat-Sun), and within a time span of 26 episodes, the actor will be earning a whopping 400 crores in total! #BiggBoss13. (sic)”, The Khabri added.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 will not be having commoners this year. Stay tuned for more BB13 updates.

