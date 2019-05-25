Sushmita Sen celebrates silver jubilee of her Miss Universe win

Twenty five years ago, Sushmita Sen brought home the coveted Miss Universe crown. So naturally, the 43-year-old actress was seen celebrating this special day with her daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN The love, respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!! As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ #mahalkitaphilippines. My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view.

Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today ?? I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! (sic)”