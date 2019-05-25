LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 24 May 2019 Sushmita Sen celebra ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sushmita Sen celebrates silver jubilee of her Miss Universe win

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2019, 12:03 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 2:55 am IST
The actress and former Miss Universe celebrated the big day with her family and boyfriend Rohan Shawl.
Sushmita Sen
 Sushmita Sen

Twenty five years ago, Sushmita Sen brought home the coveted Miss Universe crown. So naturally, the 43-year-old actress was seen celebrating this special day with her daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN The love, respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!! As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ #mahalkitaphilippines. My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view.

 

Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today ?? I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! (sic)”

...
Tags: sushmita sen, rohman shawl


Latest From Entertainment

Playing for six odd years predominantly in the circuit of diverse forms of music, Kishan has carved himself a mark with a sizeable fan following. From winning the fans over at every place he has performed, he also plays for a diverse range of bands catering to various different types of genres. He has also played around 250 odd shows in total and counting.

Knockin’ on Heaven's Door with kishan Baalaji

In what can only be called as an extended promotion for a spelling app on Playstore, the film does not have much to offer.

The Gambler movie review: No superhero in this ‘superhero film’

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan to do another dance film?

A still from 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.

Tarantino’s star-spangled 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' is about his love of movies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
 

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Varun Dhawan to do another dance film?

Varun Dhawan

Tamannaah Bhatia’s double whammy

Tamannaah Bhatia

Ajay Devgn's Chanakya will be in two parts

Ajay Devgn

Here’s why Kabir Khan replaced Sanjay Puran Singh in ‘83

Kabir Khan

Hrithik Roshan all set to head to China for 'Kaabil' release; details inside

Hrithik Roshan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham