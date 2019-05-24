LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 24 May 2019 Shame! Shabana congr ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Shame! Shabana congratulates Modi but Twitterati ask her to go to Pakistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2019, 3:35 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 3:38 pm IST
The veteran actor wrote a congratulatory message to PM Narendra Modi on Twitter.
Shabana Azmi.
 Shabana Azmi.

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has recently been getting trolled after she congratulated PM Narendra Modi for his humungous victory in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The actor wrote a congratulatory message to PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. She wrote, "This is such a strong mandate from the people of India Congratulations @narendramodi and the NDA led by BJP"

 

In another tweet, she said, "What a strong mandate the people of India have given. Congratulations @narendramodi and NDA led by BJP."

Later, Twitter users started trolling him massively. Shamefully, Twitterati asked her to leave India and shift to Pakistan.

Also Read | Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

See tweets:

 

 

 

 

Earlier, Shabana Azmi was in the news when the reports surfaced that the actress will leave India if PM Narendra Modi wins the elections. However, the veteran had later slammed 'fake news brigade' for publishing false quote and rubbished the report.

...
Tags: shabana azmi, troll, pm narendra modi, pakistan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Shabana Azmi denies reports she'll leave India if PM Modi re-elected
Kangana Ranaut calls Shabana Azmi anti-national, veteran actress has this to say!
Post Pulwama attack, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event

Latest From Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Leonardo DiCaprio.

'Some dark ages coming up': Leonardo DiCaprio criticises studio system in Hollywood

Dinker Sharma. (Photo: Twitter)

'83: Dinker Sharma to reprise Kirti Azad in Ranveer Singh starrer

Disha Patani.

Disha Patani opens up about her character and preparations for 'Bharat'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Floating hospitals to the rescue in climate change hit Bangladesh

The NGO, Friendship, currently runs two floating hospitals and are in the process of building five more. These would all be handed over to the Bangladesh government in five years time. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Adult performer Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer facing more charges

Avenatti was arrested in March after prosecutors said that the 48-year-old attorney threatened to release 'damaging information' about Nike. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Baap ka naam nahi, kaam bolega: Vivek Oberoi urges Rahul Gandhi to watch Modi biopic

Vivek Oberoi.

'83: Dinker Sharma to reprise Kirti Azad in Ranveer Singh starrer

Dinker Sharma. (Photo: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut turns chef, celebrates Narendra Modi's victory with Chai and Pakoras

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Narendra Modi's victory. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham