Shame! Shabana congratulates Modi but Twitterati ask her to go to Pakistan

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has recently been getting trolled after she congratulated PM Narendra Modi for his humungous victory in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The actor wrote a congratulatory message to PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. She wrote, "This is such a strong mandate from the people of India Congratulations @narendramodi and the NDA led by BJP"

This is such a strong mandate from the people of India Congratulations @narendramodi and the NDA led by BJP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 23, 2019

In another tweet, she said, "What a strong mandate the people of India have given. Congratulations @narendramodi and NDA led by BJP."

What a strong mandate the people of India have given. Congratulations @narendramodi and NDA led by BJP. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 23, 2019

Later, Twitter users started trolling him massively. Shamefully, Twitterati asked her to leave India and shift to Pakistan.

Also Read | Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

See tweets:

टिकट बुक करा लिया समझौता एक्सप्रेस का या फिर पैदल ही निकल रही हो। — Ajay Chaudhary (@jaatajay879) May 23, 2019

Fir Kab Pakistan ja rahe ho ji.. — Satish Kochar (@satieshkochar) May 23, 2019

😄 बहुत कष्ट हुआ रहेगा आपको यह ट्वीट लिखने में — Shivaji Chapekar (@feel_shiva9) May 23, 2019

मैडम आप हिंदुस्तान को कब छोड़ रही है? क्योंकि आपने ही कहा था मोदी जी फिर से PM बने तो आप देश को छोड़ेगी. — विराट हिन्दू (@PendharkarRahul) May 23, 2019

So when you leaving our beautiful nation?Please do it quick we can’t bear dump more then one limit — Anisha Patel (@p31485473_patel) May 23, 2019

Earlier, Shabana Azmi was in the news when the reports surfaced that the actress will leave India if PM Narendra Modi wins the elections. However, the veteran had later slammed 'fake news brigade' for publishing false quote and rubbished the report.