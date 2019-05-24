LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 24 May 2019 Salman Khan is not d ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan is not doing any cameo in Prabhas’ Saaho

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published May 24, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Dismissing the rumours, director Sujeeth says, “I don’t know where the news came from. Salman Khan is not doing any cameo in my film.”
Salman Khan
 Salman Khan

That Salman Khan is doing a cameo in Prabhas’ forthcoming film Saaho is doing the rounds everywhere. However, dismissing the rumours, director Sujeeth says, “I don’t know where the news came from. Salman Khan is not doing any cameo in my film.”

He adds that he didn’t even approach the star. “We completed the shoot and are now in post-production. We are working towards meeting our original release date,” says the director, adding that he is not sure where the rumours originated from. “I am busy with my editing work and am hearing this news for the first time,” he says.

 

...
Tags: salman khan, prabhas, saaho


Latest From Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan-Ekta Kapoor’s inevitable clash

Neeraj Pandey

Director Neeraj Pandey’s next on Masood Azhar

Geoffrey Rush. (Photo: AP)

Actor wins largest-ever Australia payout

Nagarjuna

Tollywood is celebrating



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The rise and rise of Amit Shah: How a worker became most successful BJP president

Amit Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. (Photo: AP)
 

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

A man was found walking around with an LCD screen displaying results on his back at a Mumbai Metro Railway station a twitter user posted. (Photo: Twitter/ @Jesal_Sampat)
 

‘A solid slap on my face,' says Prakash Raj as BJP leads in counting

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. (Photo: File)
 

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

The 37-year-old, who is making his political debut at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has received 3,10,086 number of votes at the time of writing this story. (Photo: File)
 

5 things that BJP did right since 2014

The saffron party did not give up their existing allies which helped BJP to retain its pan-India image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

When age is not Just a number

Shilpa Shukla’s 2013 film BA Pass was about the intense relationship between a small-town boy and an older married woman.

Lata Mangeshkar elated over Narendra Modi’s win

Lata Mangeshkar

Had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff

Dimple Kapadia’s ticket to Hollywood

Dimple Kapadia

No bitter feelings for Priyanka: Ali Abbas Zafar

Priyanka Chopra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham