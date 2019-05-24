Salman Khan is not doing any cameo in Prabhas’ Saaho

That Salman Khan is doing a cameo in Prabhas’ forthcoming film Saaho is doing the rounds everywhere. However, dismissing the rumours, director Sujeeth says, “I don’t know where the news came from. Salman Khan is not doing any cameo in my film.”

He adds that he didn’t even approach the star. “We completed the shoot and are now in post-production. We are working towards meeting our original release date,” says the director, adding that he is not sure where the rumours originated from. “I am busy with my editing work and am hearing this news for the first time,” he says.