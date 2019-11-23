 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) Maharashtra govt LIVE: Guv has taken call, we will prove our majority, says BJP
 
Police complaint filed against Vaani Kapoor for wearing top with 'Ram' written

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 23, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor has recently landed in trouble over her outfit.
Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor has recently landed in trouble over her outfit. A complaint has been filed against the 'WAR' actor by a Mumbai resident for posting photo on social media when she is striking poses wearing a top that has the word 'Ram' written on it.

The complaint filed in Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg police station and the Mumbai police commissioner alleges that Vaani has hurt religious sentiments with her revealing outfit.

 

As per IANS report, complainant Rama Sawant said she was called by police to record her statement in the case. Rama Sawant's complaint letter read, "The undersigned is an ardent devotee of Lord Shri Ram’. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, where under, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing ‘Shri Ram’, which denotes to Lord Shri Ram."

"In view of the facts set out hereinabove, and law enunciated by the Honourable Apex Court and so also various high courts of the Country including Hon’ble High Court, Bombay, you are requested to forthwith register an FIR against actress Vaani Kapoor for an offence punishable u/s. 215A of IPC and take further legal action so that she is brought to book/punished in accordance with the law," the complaint stated.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Shamshera'.

