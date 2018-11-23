search on deccanchronicle.com
DeepVeer are back in Mumbai, here are their lovely photos

ANI
Published Nov 23, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after throwing a grand reception in Bengaluru.
Mumbai: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after throwing a grand reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Continuing their Sabyasachi spree, Deepika looked gorgeous in a pastel pink flowy floor-length Anarkali paired with a matching floral embroidered dupatta, while her prince charming looked absolutely suave in pastel pink bandhgala detailed with intricate embroidery around the neck.

 

The couple, who got hitched last week, will host another wedding reception in Mumbai at The Grand Hyatt on November 28, which will be attended by their industry friends.

The invite of the Mumbai reception reads, "Please join us at a reception to celebrate the wedding of our son Ranveer and Deepika."

Deepika and Ranveer took off for their destination wedding on November 3. They tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

