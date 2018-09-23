search on deccanchronicle.com
Neil Nitin Mukesh turns father to baby girl during Ishqeria release, calls her Nurvi

Neil wrote that he and his wife Rukmini are proud to announce the arrival of their "darling daughter, Nurvi".
 Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to social media on Saturday to reveal the name of his daughter, a day after she was born.

Taking to his Instagram account, Neil wrote that he and his wife Rukmini are proud to announce the arrival of their "darling daughter, Nurvi".

 

"The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God," he added.

He and his wife welcomed their baby girl on September 21 in Mumbai. In April this year, Neil took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting their first child, writing, "Now, we will be THREE."

Neil and Rukmini tied the knot in February 2017.

Interestingly, this happened soon after Neil’s film ‘Ishqeria’ released in theatres. Even though the movie wouldn’t be much spoken about, it has surely got Neil luck in life.

