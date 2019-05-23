LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 23 May 2019 Ahead of 'PM Na ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Ahead of 'PM Narendra Modi' release, actor Vivek Oberoi gets police protection

ANI
Published May 23, 2019, 8:17 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi to release on May 24, after the results of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Vivek Oberoi.
 Vivek Oberoi.

Mumbai: The city police on Wednesday provided protection to actor Vivek Oberoi after he received threats to his life.

Sources said that "police protection has been provided to Vivek Oberoi on the basis of the threat he has received."

 

It is worth mentioning that Vivek on Monday had tweeted a collage of three images featuring him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya and superstar Salman Khan.

The post referred to Salman and Aishwarya's relationship as the 'opinion poll,' Vivek and Aishwarya's affair as the 'exit poll' and her current family with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya as the 'final result.' On Tuesday, the Mumbai Mahila Congress had demanded the police to lodge an FIR under Section 509 (gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Oberoi.

"This is to bring to your attention that actor Vivek Oberoi has insulted women modesty by his statement. Being an artist, his political interference needs limitations. Now, he has disrespected womanhood for which he should be punished. Mumbai Mahila Congress workers demand an FIR under Section 509 of IPC. Therefore, please consider the issue and take serious action and do the needful," Mumbai Mahila Congress president Ajantaa R Yadav said in the letter.

Also Read | Here’s why Abhishek Bachchan won’t react to Vivek Oberoi’s tweet

However, while talking to ANI, Vivek had said that he doesn't see anything offensive in his tweet and will not apologise since he has not done anything "wrong."

"Those who are in the meme have no objection while scores of politicians are trying to politicise the issue. They don't work on issues but start their politics on such non-issues. There is a 'Didi' in West Bengal who puts people behind jail for a meme. Now, these people are demanding to put Vivek Oberoi behind bars. They were unable to stop my film and hence are now are trying to put me behind bars," Vivek had said.

Refusing to tender apologies, Oberoi had said: "People are asking me to apologise. I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done. If I have done something wrong, I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it."

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had later issued a notice to actor Oberoi demanding explanation over his tweet on the exit polls.

...
Tags: vivek oberoi, pm narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha elections, mumbai police, police protection
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

'PM Narendra Modi' star Vivek Oberoi has this to say about his film and Modi; read
Finally! Vivek Oberoi apologises, deletes Aishwarya-Salman meme; read post
Not sorry over Aishwarya-Salman tweet, says Vivek Oberoi; asks Sonam not to overreact

Latest From Entertainment

Samantha Akkineni workout. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Telugu star Samantha Akkineni's hot workout videos will make you hit the gym

Dimple Kapadia.

Dimple Kapadia set to feature in Christopher Nolan's next; details inside

Jay Z

Jay Z gets sued by a boxer

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen apologises for being a spoiler



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lionel Messi to edge Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballond'Or: Betting odds

The five-time Ballond’Or winner, Messi is close to 1/2 to clinch his sixth award compared to Ronaldo, who is predicted to receive 20/1 and 17/1 votes as given by most betting portals, reported the Fox Sports Asia. (Photo:AFP)
 

Watch: Telugu star Samantha Akkineni's hot workout videos will make you hit the gym

Samantha Akkineni workout. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aquarium that displays rare sea dragons; visual delight

Sea dragons swim by spinning translucent fins while their tails act as rudders. (Photo: AP)
 

In the midst of Donald Trump's impeachment talk, know how it works

The House can pass the articles by a simple majority vote, 'impeaching' the president. (Photo:AP)
 

Ireland’s first ‘dry pub’ serves non-boozy beers and zero per cent wine

There is a real cultural shift happening globally towards alcohol and we're really at the forefront of it. (Photo: AFP)
 

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Dimple Kapadia set to feature in Christopher Nolan's next; details inside

Dimple Kapadia.

Industry condemns Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi

Here’s why Abhishek Bachchan won’t react to Vivek Oberoi’s tweet

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Anupam Kher clocks 35 years in Bollywood

Anupam Kher

Salman Khan’s Inshallah brings Bigg Boss to Mumbai

Salman Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham