31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

23,039

1,667

Recovered

5,012

642

Deaths

721

40

Maharashtra6427840283 Gujarat2624258112 Delhi237680850 Rajasthan196445128 Madhya Pradesh168720383 Tamil Nadu168375220 Uttar Pradesh151020624 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh89314127 West Bengal4567915 Kerala4473162 Karnataka44514517 Jammu and Kashmir434925 Punjab2836617 Haryana2701703 Bihar170442 Odisha89331 Jharkhand5383 Uttarakhand47240 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Entertainment Bollywood 23 Apr 2020 Kartik accused of mi ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Kartik accused of misogyny

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 23, 2020, 11:35 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2020, 5:30 pm IST
The actor received significant flak on Twitter after he uploaded a video with sister Kritika
Kartik Aryan
 Kartik Aryan

As celebrities are huddled up with their families under one roof, they have been actively giving their fans and followers a peek into the chemistry they share with their family members.

And in one such attempt, the Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan put up a video with sister Kritika that has invited the wrath of the netizens for its misogynist undertones.

 

In a video that has  Kartik putting his head in the lion’s mouth, the actor is pretending to push his sister off the balcony after he dislikes a chapati made by her. While the video intended to draw humour out of the situation, it completely missed the mark, as filmmaker Onir drew the attention to it being suggestive of domestic violence.

At a time when the domestic violence is on the rise, the video is being called insensitive, especially when others from the film fraternity had recently made a plea to put an end to violence against women.

Taking it to Twitter, Onir called out the actor, saying: “Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY. But then who are we taking to ...” It can be recalled that previously Kartik had been put under scrutiny for his sexist monologue in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

While there’s no doubt that our actors are uploading content on the social media to stay relevant under lockdown, singer Sona Mohapatra took it the extra mile, accusing Kartik of riding the misogyny wave as a means of gaining publicity.

The singer tweeted: “I have begun to believe that this is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too?”
After receiving the unbridled flak, Kartik has now deleted the controversial video.

...
Tags: kartik aryan, sona mohapatra, pyaar ka punchnama


Latest From Entertainment

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. (Photo- Social Media)

Anushka stays focussed

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh. (Photo- Social Media)

All efforts to keep major realistic, says Adivi Sesh

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. (Photo- Social media)

SRK comes to Sujoy’s rescue

Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty. (Photo- Social Media)

‘Anushka is very sweet’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

All smiles for Alia-Ranbir’s pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing together for a picture. (Photo- Social Media)

Vicky Donor turns eight

Yami Gautam

Sushmita dubs from home to finish Aarya

Sushmita Sen

Remo’s next a sports drama

Remo D’Souza

‘Never got stereotyped’: Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham