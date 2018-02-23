Priyanka Chopra quits as Nirav Modi’s brand ambassador, ends contract

Mumbai: Nirav Modi has been charged with Rs. 11,400 crore fraud where he allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from a state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

Due to the scam, which became one of the most highlighted a few days back, the brand ambassadors Sidharth and Priyanka also came into limelight.

The actress has now terminated her contract and quit as the brand ambassador of Nirav Modi jewels.

Her spokesperson said, "In light of recent allegations, Priyanka Chopra has chosen to terminate her contract with the Nirav Modi brand."

The spokesperson had earlier mentioned in a statement, “There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has sued Nirav Modi. This is not true. However, she is currently seeking legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra’s chemistry in the advertisement for Nirav Modi’s jewellery was surely contemplating, but only if they knew what a tragic turn fate will take for them.

When asked, both of them kept mum on the fraud case, and Sidharth’s contract with them was luckily over, but PeeCee was stuck in the rat-hole, till she ended her contract now (most probably with legal consultation).

Enforcement Directorate, after conducting multiple searches in connection with Rs. 280 crore money-laundering case, found the designer and others involved in the scam.