Rajni's daughter Soundarya to tie knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi in February: Reports

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2019, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
This will be Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi's second marriage.
Rajinikanth with her daughter Soundarya.
Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is reportedly all set to marry actor businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in February. Several websites, including The Times of India and India Today, reported that Soundarya Rajiniknath and Vishagan Vanangamudi will get married on February 11 while the pre-wedding festivities will be commenced from February 9.

Prior to the wedding ceremonies, there will be a pooja at Rajinikanth's house in Poes Garden. Also, there will be two parties thrown by Latha Rajinikanth and her elder sister Aishwarya R Dhanush (married to actor Dhanush) in the coming days.

 

The reports also mentioned that Soundarya is currently busy putting together her bridal trousseau and she was recently spotted at a saree store in Chennai. Soundarya and Vishagan got engaged last year.

This will be Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi's second marriage. Soundarya was married to businessman R Ashwin from 2010 -2017 while Vishagan Vanangamudi was married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran. Soundarya and R Ashwin are parents to three-years-old Ved Krishna.

Vishagan owns a pharmaceutical company and he is also an actor - he was recently seen in Manoj Bheeda's Vanjagar Ulagam. Soundarya has worked on several popular films, notably Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2, her directorial project, which featured her brother-in-law Dhanush and Bollywood actress Kajol.

